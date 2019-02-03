Martin brothers lift No. 8 Nevada over Boise St.

EditorsNote: Adds missing word in 6th graf

Caleb Martin scored 30 points, and brother Cody Martin added a season-high 21 points, seven assists and four steals to lead eighth-ranked Nevada to its seventh straight victory, 93-73, over Boise State in Mountain West Conference action on Saturday afternoon in Reno, Nev.

Jordan Caroline finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, and Jazz Johnson (12) and Tre’Shawn Thurman (10) also scored in double figures for Nevada (21-1, 8-1), which extended its home win streak to 14 games in a row.

It was the sixth straight victory over Boise State and 14th consecutive home win for Nevada, which shot 55.6 percent, including 13 of 28 from 3-point range.

Alex Hobbs scored 21 points, and Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston each added 19 points for Boise State (10-12, 5-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Zach Haney finished with 12 points for the Broncos, who lost despite shooting 46.4 percent and sinking 9 of 21 3-pointers.

Alston hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket to give Boise State a 3-0 lead, the first time in three games that Nevada trailed in a game. But the Wolf Pack responded with a 12-0 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by 6-foot-11 forward Trey Porter, his first of the season, and Caleb Martin to take a 12-3 lead.

Boise State then got as close as four points on six different occasions before Nevada went on a 9-2 run to end the half with a 41-30 lead.

The Broncos cut the lead to 45-40 on a 3-pointer by Jessup with 18:09 to go, but the Wolf Pack then took control with a 14-5 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Cody Martin to increase their lead to 59-45.

Nevada pushed the lead to 18 points, 82-64, after a 3-pointer by Caleb Martin with 6:48 to go, and Boise State never got any closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

—Field Level Media