No. 7 Nevada rolls over Colorado State behind Caroline's big night

Senior center Jordan Caroline scored a season-best 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting to help No. 7 Nevada roll to a 100-60 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in a Mountain West game in Reno, Nev.

Senior forward Cody Martin scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1), who won their fifth consecutive contest. Senior shooting guard Caleb Martin added 18 points and tied his career best of six 3-pointers, Trey Porter tallied 13 points and fellow senior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Nevada.

The victory was the 100th at Nevada for fourth-year coach Eric Musselman, who has a 100-30 record at the school.

Senior guard J.D. Paige scored 18 points on a career-best six 3-pointers for the Rams (7-12, 2-4), who dropped to 0-6 on the road. Junior center Nico Carvacho recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and 25th of his career.

Nevada shot a superb 56.1 percent from the field, including 48.1 percent (13 of 27) from 3-point range. Caroline connected on 4 of 5 of his 3-point attempts and collected seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack shot just 33.7 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from behind the arc in their first six Mountain West contests.

Colorado State shot 39.6 percent from the field — 9 of 20 from long range — and committed 21 turnovers. The Wolf Pack had seven miscues.

Nevada took control of the contest with a 17-3 run to open the second half, including scoring the first seven points of the half to take a 49-35 lead.

A short time later, Caroline delivered a dunk and followed up with a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a 57-38 advantage with 15:06 remaining. Porter made two free throws with 14:51 left to push the lead beyond 20 for the first time at 59-38.

Porter’s dunk and ensuing free throw pushed the advantage to 65-41 with 13:49 left.

The lead reached 30 for the first time when Caleb Martin hit his sixth 3 to make it 77-47 with 11:14 remaining, then later back-to-back dunks by Cody Martin made it 90-50 with 7:19 remaining as the Wolf Pack continued their assault.

The lead topped out at 44 points.

Caroline scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half to help Nevada take a 42-35 advantage.

—Field Level Media