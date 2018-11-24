No. 6 Nevada runs away from UMass to win tourney

Caleb Martin’s 29 points led five players in double figures Friday night as No. 6 Nevada won the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational with a 110-87 decision over Massachusetts at Orleans Arena.

Tre’Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-0), who have scored at least 83 points in every game, to beat the outmatched Minutemen.

Cody Martin scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Jordan Caroline contributed his fifth double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Jazz Johnson came off the bench to net 11 points.

Luwane Pipkins hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points to pace UMass (4-3). Reserve guard Keon Clergeot added 12, while Jonathan Laurent and Curtis Cobb each tallied 11 points. Carl Pierre chipped in 10.

Despite sinking 15 3-pointers and committing only nine turnovers, the Minutemen trailed by double figures for the final 12:34.

Nevada’s blend of quickness, height and skills were simply too much for any scheme UMass tried.

The Wolf Pack canned 61.5 percent of their field goal attempts and hit 11-of-22 3-point tries. When they did miss, they collected 14 offensive rebounds and converted them into 28 points. They also managed 16 points off the few turnovers the Minutemen made.

The Minutemen were eager to run and play a 94-foot game with the bigger Wolf Pack, hoping they could hit enough 3-pointers and draw enough fouls to get them into difficulty.

The game plan worked offensively for a half. UMass connected on 7-of-18 3-pointers and marched 21 times to the line, making 16. The Minutemen led at the 11:21 mark when center Rashaan Holloway converted a layup to make it 20-19.

But as the half wore on, Nevada began exerting its advantages in quickness and size. It got some separation late in the half, opening up a 56-49 halftime lead when Corey Henson canned a jumper with two seconds left.

—Field Level Media