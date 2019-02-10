No. 6 Nevada avenges only loss with rout of New Mexico

Caleb Martin and Trey Porter each scored 20 points, and Jordan Caroline added 13 points and 13 rebounds as sixth-ranked Nevada jumped out to a 29-point first-half lead and cruised to its ninth straight victory, 91-62, over New Mexico on Saturday afternoon in Reno, Nev.

It was the 15th double-double of the season for the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Caroline, who also increased his Mountain West career mark for double-doubles with his 42nd at Nevada. Caroline, who played his freshman year at Southern Illinois, now has 45 double-doubles in his career.

It was a career-high for the 6-foot-11 Porter, a senior transfer from Old Dominion who also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.

Martin, who scored just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting in the first meeting against the Lobos, was 7 of 13 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and also had five rebounds.

Brother Cody Martin finished with 13 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks, while Jazz Johnson added 13 points for the Wolf Pack (23-1, 10-1), who shot 50 percent and avenged their only loss of the season to the Lobos on Jan. 5 in Albuquerque.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman had the score of that game, 85-58, displayed on the scoreboard during pregame warmups to remind his squad of the 27-point loss, the team’s largest in Mountain West play since a 78-46 defeat at Boise State in 2015.

Sophomore forward Makuach Maluach scored 19 points, and Carlton Bragg added 13 points for New Mexico (10-13, 4-7) which lost for the seventh time in nine games since its upset of the Wolf Pack. The Lobos shot 33.8 percent and had 20 turnovers.

Nevada dominated from the start, using a 22-2 run to build a 25-4 lead with 9:44 to go in the first half. Another 9-0 run capped by a Porter basket pushed the lead to 34-9, as New Mexico made just two of its first 18 shots while also turning the ball over nine times. A pair of free throws by Cody Martin extended the lead to 29 points, 49-20, en route to a 51-26 halftime advantage.

A dunk by Porter with 16:54 gave the Wolf Pack their largest lead of the game, 64-32, and New Mexico never got closer than 24 points the rest of the way.

