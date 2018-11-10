Martin brothers lead No. 7 Nevada past Pacific

Caleb Martin scored all 22 of his points in the second half Friday night in Reno, as seventh-ranked Nevada pulled away from Pacific for an 83-61 non-conference win in Reno, Nev.

Martin watched as his brother Cody buried two 3-pointers and Tre’Shawn Thurman hit three as the Wolf Pack (2-0) used 7-for-13 accuracy from beyond the arc to claim a hard-earned 34-25 halftime advantage.

A 3-pointer by Jahbril Price-Noel got the Tigers (1-1) within five early in the second period. But Nevada’s Jordan Caroline dropped in three baskets, including a 3-pointer, and Caleb Martin got on the board with a three, assisted by Caroline, to put the hosts in command 44-29.

The Wolf Pack held the Tigers at arm’s length the rest of the way, outscoring the visitors 45-15 on 3-pointers and 18-6 at the foul line by game’s end.

Caleb Martin shot 5-for-12 on 3-pointers to account for the majority of his points, as the Wolf Pack connected on 15-of-31 from distance.

Cody Martin, who went scoreless in Nevada’s season-opening win over BYU, finished with an 11-point, 10-assist double-double for Nevada, which beat Pacific for the fourth consecutive time.

Caroline had 16 points, Thurman 14 and Jazz Johnson 12 to give the Wolf Pack five members in double figures.

Anthony Townes paced Pacific with 13 points, making all five of his shots.

Jahlil Tripp complemented nine points with a game-high eight rebounds for the Tigers, who had opened with a 74-65 win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

