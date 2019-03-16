San Diego State continues dominance of No. 14 Nevada

Devin Watson scored 20 points to lead San Diego State to a 65-56 win over the No. 14 Nevada Wolf Pack in a Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal game on Friday at Las Vegas.

The fourth-seeded Aztecs (21-12) beat the top-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) for the fourth time in the past five meetings and kept the Wolf Pack from a school-record 30th win.

The Aztecs will play the winner of Friday night’s other semifinal game between Utah State and Fresno State on Saturday for the Mountain West tournament championship.

Nevada was without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Jordan Caroline because an Achilles issue that flared up earlier in the day.

The Aztecs watched the Wolf Pack erase a 13-point, second-half deficit and take a 51-49 lead with 7:29 left in the game. But Nevada would go the next seven minutes without scoring and San Diego State would take control.

Jeremy Hemsley tied the game at 51-all and Nathan Mensah’s layup put San Diego State up 53-51.

After Cody Martin was called for an offensive foul, Jalen McDaniels’ jumper extended the lead to 55-51. McDaniels went to the free-throw line with 1:09 left and made one of two attempts.

Matt Mitchell’s free throws with 30.8 clinched the win for the Aztecs.

McDaniels recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Cody Martin led the Wolf Pack with 16 points. Tre’Shawn Thurman helped offset the loss of Caroline, recording a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolf Pack’s leading scorer, Caleb Martin, picked up two fouls in the first 64 seconds of the game. He re-entered with 3:11 left in the half but was back on the bench 36 seconds later.

Caleb Martin, averaging 19.6 points per game, didn’t score his first point until the 14:43 mark of the second half. His first field goal, a 3-point jumper from the top of the key, cut the Wolf Pack deficit to just 46-43. He finished with eight points.

—Field Level Media