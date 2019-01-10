No. 10 Nevada rebounds from loss, routs SJSU

EditorsNote: rewords fifth graf

Senior shooting guard Caleb Martin scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half as No. 10 Nevada rebounded from its first loss of the season to post a 92-53 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night in Mountain West play at Reno, Nev.

Senior power forward Jordan Caroline added 19 points, and senior guard Corey Henson contributed 15 points, seven assists and four steals. Senior forward Cody Martin had 14 points and five assists, while senior forward Trey Porter collected 13 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada (15-1, 2-1 MW) won its first 14 games before being walloped 85-58 by New Mexico in Albuquerque on Saturday.

Junior guard Brae Ivey scored 10 points for San Jose State (3-11, 0-2), which dropped its fifth straight game. Junior forward Michael Steadman grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Spartans shot 40 percent from the field and were 7 of 24 from 3-point range. San Jose State committed 22 turnovers that led to 27 points. The Wolf Pack made just eight miscues.

Nevada shot 52.1 percent from the field, including 13 of 34 from long range.

Caleb Martin didn’t start after back-to-back subpar efforts. Martin scored a season-low seven points against Utah State on Jan. 2 and had just eight on 2-of-14 shooting in the loss to New Mexico.

He was just 1-of-7 shooting for two points in the first half on Wednesday before rediscovering his form in the second half by making 7 of 8 from the field. He drained six 3-pointers in the second half.

The Spartans trailed 43-34 six minutes into the second half before Caleb Martin exploded for the first nine points of a 12-0 run. Martin hit two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play during the surge, and Caroline capped it with a 3-pointer to increase the margin to 21 with 10:55 remaining.

The lead went over 30 for the first time on a 3-pointer by Henson to make it 69-38 with 8:08 left. Caroline followed with back-to-back baskets as the Wolf Pack continued to pour it on. The lead topped out at 41 points.

Cody Martin had 10 first-half points as the Wolf Pack led 32-23 at the break.

Nevada roared out of the gates and led 20-5 after Caroline’s basket with 11:12 left in the half.

—Field Level Media