Mooring, UNLV knock off No. 23 Nevada

Senior guard Jovan Mooring scored a career-best 31 points as UNLV recorded an 86-78 upset of No. 23 Nevada on Wednesday in Mountain West action at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Junior forward Shakur Juiston added 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and collected 12 rebounds for the Rebels (17-7, 6-5 MW). Senior guard Jordan Johnson contributed 11 points and seven assists for UNLV, which scored the final eight points of the contest.

Freshman forward Brandon McCoy made two free throws with 1:48 left to break a tie.

Junior forward Jordan Caroline scored 18 points and junior guard Lindsey Drew added 17 points eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (20-5, 9-2), who had a 16-game home winning streak snapped. Junior forward Cody Martin and senior guard Kendall Stephens scored 16 points apiece for Nevada, which fell into second place in the Mountain West behind Boise State.

Nevada played without leading scorer Caleb Martin (19.8 points per game), who was sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

The Wolf Pack trailed by nine points with just over four minutes left before erupting for a 11-2 run to tie the score at 78.

Stephens hit three free throws with 2:55 left to get Nevada back within 78-75 and then drained the tying 3-pointer 30 seconds later. McCoy hit the two free throws to put the Rebels ahead, and Mooring added a jumper to make it 82-78 with 1:15 to play.

McCoy and Mooring each tacked on two more free throws apiece to seal it.

The Wolf Pack opened the second half with an 11-3 push to turn a seven-point halftime deficit into a 45-44 lead.

Nevada later knotted the score at 55 on Cody Martin’s layup with 11:56 to play before UNLV went on a 10-2 burst. Mooring capped the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Rebels a 65-57 lead with 8:36 remaining.

The Wolf Pack answered with a 10-0 spurt and took a 67-65 lead on a 3-pointer by senior guard Hallice Cooke. Then it was the Rebels’ turn to respond, and they scored 11 straight, with a basket by freshman guard Tervell Beck giving UNLV a 76-67 advantage with 4:05 to play.

Mooring scored 14 first-half points to help UNLV possess a 41-34 halftime lead. He finished with a season-best six 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media