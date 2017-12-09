No. 20 TCU sinks No. 22 Nevada with hot shooting

LOS ANGELES -- The No. 20 TCU Horned Frogs made southern California native Jamie Dixon’s homecoming a memorable one, shooting at a torrid pace in an 84-80 win over No. 22 Nevada on Friday night in the nightcap of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.

“Getting calls from friends and family, it started to sink in the last week,” Dixon said of coaching his first game in Los Angeles.

They watched TCU (10-0) shoot a red-hot 63 percent from the floor in the first half and 55.6 percent for the game. The Horned Frogs used a 15-4 run spanning almost seven minutes of the first half to build a double-digit advantage they held much of the way.

“We just didn’t play well at all the first half. Our defense was nonexistent,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We got better as the game went along. But the energy, the enthusiasm, was just too late.”

TCU guard Jaylen Fisher, who finished with a team-high 20 points, did not miss a shot from the field until 8:20 remaining. Fisher was also 6 of 7 from the free throw line en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“I usually just let the game come to me,” Fisher said. “Just trying to feed off my teammates, let them get me open shots.”

TCU’s efficient shooting prevented Nevada (8-2) from cutting into the deficit any more than eight points for much of the second half.

The Horned Frogs extinguished Wolf Pack rally attempts with timely 3-point shooting, hitting 10 of 18, with five different players connecting.

Fisher’s 3-of-3 led the way. JD Miller, Kenrich Williams and Kouat Noi all made two each from behind the arc.

TCU also got interior production from forward Vladimir Brodziansky, who scored 11 points.

Kenrich finished with 16 points and Miller with 12. Guard Alex Robinson joined them in double figures with 10 points.

Nevada went on a late surge to pull within five points with 5:01 left and got the deficit to three on a Kendall Stephens 3-pointer with three seconds left. That was the closest the Wolf Pack came.

“Even though we got up 17, they just kept coming and coming and coming,” Dixon said.

He added that TCU’s “biggest negative was its inability to get to the free throw line enough” -- or make foul shots when presented the opportunity.

The Horned Frogs went 14 of 21 for the game, with some late misses that presented the Wolf Pack an opportunity to come back.

Nevada obliged, dominating the boards with a 36-27 advantage. But deficits of 17 points in the first half and 16 in the second half proved too much to overcome.

“You can’t just hope you’re going to overcome a 16-point deficit against a really good team,” Nevada forward Jordan Caroline said. “We just didn’t have the energy we needed to.”

Cody Martin led all scorers with 27 points. His brother, Caleb Martin, and Caroline -- two of the Wolf Pack’s other three leading scorers this season -- went a combined 11 of 31 from the floor.

Caroline finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Caleb Martin scored 17 points.

NOTES: TCU extended its win streak to 15 games, dating to the five-game run during which it finished the 2016-17 season en route to the National Invitational Tournament championship. ... TCU’s 55.6 percent shooting from the field was the best an opponent has shot against Nevada this season. ... TCU’s 10-of-18 3-point shooting (55.6 percent) was its best of the season, coming on the heels of a 50 percent effort on Dec. 5 vs. SMU.