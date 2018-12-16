Cook reaches 1,000 points as No. 22 Iowa routs UNI

Junior forward Tyler Cook recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and also surpassed 1,000 career points as No. 22 Iowa thrashed Northern Iowa 77-54 on Saturday night in the Hy-Vee Classic at Des Moines, Iowa.

Sophomore forward Luka Garza added 17 points as the Hawkeyes (8-2) won their second straight game. Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp had 10 points as Iowa led comfortably throughout the contest.

Senior guard Wyatt Lohaus scored 15 points for Northern Iowa (4-6), which lost for the fourth time in the past five games. Lohaus is the son of former Iowa standout Brad Lohaus, who played 11 NBA seasons.

Junior forward Shandon Goldman added 10 points for the Panthers. Freshman guard AJ Green, who entered with a team-best 15.8 average, had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Iowa shot 53.7 percent from the field and made 10 of 25 3-point attempts. Northern Iowa shot 36.4 percent and was just 6 of 29 from long range.

This was the final Hy-Vee Classic — an event that features the four Division I programs in Iowa — as the Hawkeyes announced in June that future scheduling will prevent them from continuing to play in the event. Iowa State beat Drake 77-68 earlier Saturday.

Garza scored 12 first-half points and Cook had 11 points and seven rebounds as Iowa raced out to a 39-18 halftime lead.

Wieskamp buried a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Hawkeyes an early 12-3 lead.

Senior forward Nicholas Baer capped a 12-0 burst with a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 25-7 advantage with 7:25 remaining.

The Hawkeyes led by 23 after junior guard Jordan Bohannon’s 3-pointer with 48 seconds left.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Cook’s dunk made it 49-22 with 16:45 left.

Cook’s tip-in with 15:21 left made it 51-25 and also allowed him to become the 47th player in school history to top 1,000 career points. He finished the contest with 1,003.

Junior guard Maishe Dailey knocked down a jumper to give Iowa a 62-33 lead with 10:29 left.

The closest the Panthers got the rest of the contest was 19 points when Goldman’s jumper cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 69-50 with 3:28 left.

—Field Level Media