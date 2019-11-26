No. 18 Auburn rolls past New Mexico in Legend Classic semis

Nov 25, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Danjel Purifoy (3) moves the ball against New Mexico Lobos guard Zane Martin (0) in the first half of the Roman Legends Classic at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Auburn survived its coldest-shooting night of the season to post an 84-59 victory over New Mexico Monday in the nightcap of the Romans Legend Classic semifinals in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Tigers were 32 of 76 from the field in shooting a season-low 42.1 percent. Guard Sami Doughty led them in scoring with 19 points and senior center Austin Wiley posted his second consecutive double-double and fifth of his career with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Guard/forward Makuach Maluach scored 14 points to lead the Lobos (5-2). Their leading scorer, guard JaQuan Lyle, scored only two points, nearly 18 under his 19.8 average.

Auburn will face Richmond, who defeated Wisconsin 62-52 in the other semifinals, in the Legends Classic championship game.

Leading 35-24 at the half, Auburn opened the second period with an 8-0 run before guard Vance Jackson ended New Mexico’s drought with the Lobos’ first 3-pointer of the game. The Tigers went on to stretch their advantage to 51-29 at the under-16 media timeout and were in control thereafter.

The Tigers upped their lead to 27 points shortly before the Lobos went on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 56-37 with 11:45 left. A little over a minute later Auburn’s lead was back up to 25. It reached 31 points, 84-53 before coach Bruce Pearl emptied his bench.

The game started out with sloppy play by both teams but Auburn got straightened out first, going on a 16-0 run as the Lobos went 7 minutes, 11 seconds without a field goal. That allowed the Tigers to build a 25-14 cushion just past the midpoint of the first half.

The Tigers finished the half up 35-24 despite shooting just 30.1 percent from the field (13 of 42) as the Lobos not only had trouble shooting (10 of 32 for 31.3 percent with no 3-pointers) but also committed 12 turnovers to the Tigers’ 5. They ended the game with 24 turnovers to Auburn’s 10.

