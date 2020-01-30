No. 4 San Diego State remains perfect with rout of New Mexico

No. 4 San Diego State jumped out to an early 17-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way, extending its program-best start with an 85-57 rout of New Mexico, Wednesday at University Arena.

Jan 29, 2020; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; at Dreamstyle Arena. Mandatory Credit: San Diego State Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell (11) dribbles the ball against the New Mexico Lobos defense during the first half. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

In the process of continuing both its best start ever and longest winning streak in program history, San Diego State (22-0, 11-0 Mountain West Conference) ended New Mexico’s perfect start at home.

The Lobos (16-7, 5-5) came into Wednesday’s contest 13-0 at the famed venue better known as The Pit, but the closest they ever came after the Aztecs’ initial surge was within 14 points.

KJ Feagin led a balanced scoring effort for San Diego State with 18 points. All 18 of Feagin’s points came from behind the 3-point line, and his 6-of-9 shooting from outside paced the Aztecs on a 15-of-33 3-point shooting night.

Matt Mitchell, who scored 12 points, shot 2-of-4 from outside. Mitchell added five assists, with Feagin dishing out four and Malachi Flynn passing for six. Twenty-three of San Diego State’s 32 made field goals came via assist.

Five Aztecs scored in double figures, with Flynn matching Mitchell’s 12 points. Yanni Wetzell and Jordan Schakel each scored 11 points. Adam Seiko added eight points.

While the Aztecs offense clicked, New Mexico’s struggled against a stingy San Diego State defense. The Lobos shot just 4-of-23 from behind the 3-point line as a team, and 22-of-65 overall.

Corey Manigault led New Mexico with 12 points. Keith McGee scored 10 points, and Zane Martin added eight points and came away with two steals. Makuach Maluach made three steals.

In total, San Diego State committed 16 turnovers to just 10 for New Mexico, but the Aztecs more effectively converted takeaways into points with a 16-12 edge.

New Mexico was without JaQuan Lyle, who is serving a two-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, announced Monday. Lyle, the Lobos’ leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, missed the previous two with a knee injury.

