New Mexico dumps Wisconsin in Legends consolation game

JaQuan Lyle had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Zane Martin scored four of his 12 points in the final two minutes to lead New Mexico to a 59-50 victory over Wisconsin in the consolation game of the Roman Legends Classic on Tuesday in New York.

Carlton Bragg had 12 points and six rebounds, and JJ Caldwell had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Lobos (6-2). New Mexico used a 16-4 run to take a lead late in the first half as they bounced back after a 25-point loss to Auburn in the semifinals.

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers had 16 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:23 remaining. D’Mitrik Trice had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Badgers (4-3), who shot 2 of 26 from 3-point range and never were closer than three points in the second half.

Reuvers finished 7 of 9 from the field and the rest of the Badgers were 11 of 44 (25 percent). Brad Davison, the Badgers’ second-leading scorer at 13.8 points a game, had two points and was 0 of 9 from the field, 0 of 6 from 3-point range. He had six rebounds.

New Mexico shot 44 percent from the field and posted a 34-18 edge in points in the paint. Wisconsin hit 34 percent of its field-goal attempts.

Lyle had seven points, including a 3-pointer, and Caldwell hit a pair of threes when the Lobos used a 16-3 run to take an 11-point lead late in the first half. A Kobe King layup cut the Badgers’ deficit to 29-20 heading into halftime.

Reuvers’ three-point play and Trice’s short bank shot brought the Badgers within 38-33 with 11 minutes remaining, and Reuvers’ 18-footer made it 42-39, but the Badgers never were closer.

Martin made a layup with 1:32 remaining to boost the Lobos’ advantage to 54-48. Trice hit a layup after a New Mexico turnover to make it 54-50 with 52.5 seconds left before Caldwell and Martin free throws made two free throws apiece and Lyle added one to put it away.

—Field Level Media