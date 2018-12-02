New Mexico St. pulls away to beat Washington St.

C.J. Bobbitt scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead host New Mexico State to a 69-63 victory against Washington State in a nonconference game Saturday night in Las Cruces, N.M.

Terrell Brown added 14 points off the bench and AJ Harris scored 12 for the Aggies (6-1), who never trailed in winning their fourth straight game.

The Aggies won despite shooting just 21 of 58 (36.2 percent) from the field. They made 11 3-pointers and converted 16 of 21 at the free-throw line.

Freshman CJ Elleby led the Cougars (4-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped, with 18 points. WSU shot 26 of 54 (48.1 percent) from the field and was 9-for-27 from 3-point range. The Cougars only made it to the free-throw line seven times and made just two.

Robert Franks added 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for WSU but was limited by foul trouble. Franks, who missed the Cougars’ only previous loss with an injury, came into Saturday’s game fifth in the nation with an average of 26.8 points per game.

The Aggies limited the senior Franks to 7-for-18 shooting from the field and 3-for-9 from 3-point range.

Jervae Robinson and Carter Skaggs also scored in double digits for WSU, with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

After trailing 33-25 at halftime, the Cougars used a 13-3 run to tie the score at 38-38 on a 3-pointer by Viont’E Daniels with 14:11 remaining.

WSU tied the score again at 45-45 with 9:58 left on a 3-pointer by Robinson.

But the Aggies stayed just ahead the rest of the way, going on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes to help clinch the victory.

New Mexico State led by eight at halftime as Bobbitt had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds.

The Aggies scored the game’s first five points and led by as many as 15 in the first half.

The Cougars were the first Power 5 conference team to visit Lou Henson Court since Arizona on Nov. 29, 2011.

—Field Level Media