Huge first half propels Northwestern past Binghamton

Vic Law scored 14 points and A.J. Turner added 13, all before the midway point in the second half, and Northwestern romped to a 82-54 victory over visiting Binghamton on Friday in Evanston, Ill.

The game was over nearly before it began, as the Wildcats scored the first nine points, were up by 21 points, at 34-13, on a 3-pointer by Pete Nance with 6:07 left in the first half, and finished the half with a 14-6 run to assume a 48-19 lead at intermission.

Barret Benson hit for 12 points off the bench for Northwestern (3-0), while Nance and Dererk Pardon added 10 points each for the Wildcats. Benson racked up a game-high 14 rebounds, while Pardon had nine.

J.C. Show led the Bearcats with 15 points, and Sam Sessoms added 11 for Binghamton (1-3).

Turner led Northwestern with 11 points before the break, as the Wildcats outshot Binghamton 58 percent to 22 percent, had 23 rebounds to just 16 for the Bearcats and had 12 assists to only one for the visitors. Northwestern’s reserves scored 19 points, equaling the output of the entire Binghamton squad over the first 20 minutes.

Sessoms had five points in the first half to lead the Bearcats, who also had two players with three fouls before halftime.

The Wildcats all but called off the dogs in the second half, but still found a way to expand their lead to 41 points, at 74-33, with 10:04 to play. By that time, Binghamton already had more field goals (eight) than it had in the entire first half (seven).

Binghamton had its own 19-4 run late in the game to make the score look much more respectable, but by then the Wildcats had done all they needed to win and more.

Northwestern returns to the court on Thursday with a road game at Fresno State. Binghamton stays on the road with a contest at Colgate on Monday.

—Field Level Media