Northwestern uses 25-0 run to top DePaul

Senior forward Vic Law scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half to help Northwestern rally from a 15-point, second-half deficit to post a 75-68 victory over visiting DePaul on Saturday at Evanston, Ill.

Junior forward A.J. Turner made six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points for the Wildcats (7-3), who exploded for a 25-0 run in the second half. Senior center Dererk Pardon contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots as Northwestern snapped a two-game losing streak.

Senior forward Femi Olujobi scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and collected eight rebounds for DePaul (5-2). Sophomore guard Devin Gage added 17 points for the Blue Demons, who have dropped four straight meetings against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats went 6-for-6 from 3-point range during the decisive 25-0 run that turned the 15-point deficit into a 67-57 advantage. Turner made three of the 3-pointers, Law hit two and Taylor connected on one.

Turner scored the first five points of the run and Law tallied the next seven. After Pardon split two free throws, senior guard Ryan Taylor hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to give Northwestern a 58-57 edge with 4:55 left.

Turner followed with a pair of 3-pointers and Law capped the run with another three for the 10-point lead with 2:58 remaining.

The Blue Demons responded with six straight points to pull within three with 1:20 left, but Law made six free throws and sophomore guard Anthony Gaines made two as Northwestern closed it out.

Northwestern was 11 of 31 from behind the arc and shot 41.8 percent overall.

DePaul shot 42.9 percent from the field, including 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats trailed by 12 at halftime but cut their deficit in half by scoring the first six points of the second half.

The Blue Demons responded with a 16-7 run. Olujobi scored 11 of the points, including a three-point play to make it 55-41 with 12:36 remaining and Gage capped the run with a layup to account for the 15-point margin with 9:22 left.

DePaul shot 58.1 percent from the field while taking a 41-29 halftime lead.

The Blue Demons closed the half with a 17-6 surge, and Gage scored back-to-back hoops to end the half to provide the 12-point lead.

