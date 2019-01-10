Iowa holds off host Northwestern

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Tyler Cook, who sat out his first game of the year with a sore knee, Iowa recovered from a slow start to the second half for a 73-63 Big Ten victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night in Evanston, Ill.

Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp led Iowa (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore forward Luke Garza added 16 points, and junior guard Isaiah Moss contributed 12 as the Hawkeyes snapped an eight-game Big Ten road losing streak.

Senior forward Vic Law paced Northwestern (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Anthony Gaines added 13 points and six rebounds, but the Wildcats went scoreless for the final 2:41.

The Hawkeyes never trailed in the first half and used a 9-0 run to build a 22-13 lead with 9:15 to play. Garza started the spree with a layup off a feed from senior forward Nicholas Baer, then Baer capped it with a 3-pointer.

Iowa still led by nine with five minutes left in the half, but Northwestern finished with a rush to tie the game at 34-34 at the break.

During the final 38 seconds, freshman forward Pete Nance canned a layup, junior A.J. Turner cashed a 3-pointer and graduate transfer guard Ryan Taylor drove for a layup at the buzzer.

Northwestern carried that momentum into the second half and surged to a 44-37 lead with 16:18 to go as Taylor and Turner bookended the Wildcats’ early 10-point spree with 3-pointers.

Iowa regained a 47-46 lead on Wieskamp’s 3-pointer with 13:48 to go and never let it go.

Northwestern’s attempts at a comeback were hamstrung by foul trouble. Law and senior center Dererk Pardon spent critical time on the bench with four fouls and Pardon (six points, five rebounds) fouled out with 4:06 left.

—Field Level Media