McIntosh dishes 16 assists as Northwestern rolls past Minnesota

Scottie Lindsey scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and Dererk Pardon added 13 points and 12 rebounds as Northwestern cruised to an 83-60 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Bryant McIntosh had 11 points and a career-high 16 assists, which moved him past Denzel Valentine, Tim Frazier and Scott Skiles for eighth all time in Big Ten history in career assists. McIntosh did not turn the ball over all night and set the school record for assists in a game.

Northwestern (11-7, 2-3 Big Ten) put the game out of reach in the first half, leading 43-21 at halftime after closing the half on a 14-4 run. The Wildcats trailed 9-8 early after holding Minnesota scoreless for the opening 3:19, and did not attempt a 2-point field goal until the 13:40 mark of the first half. A 14-3 run shifted momentum to the Wildcats, who never trailed again.

Minnesota (13-5, 2-3) has lost back-to-back games following the suspension of senior center Reggie Lynch, who averaged 10.1 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. The Golden Gophers fell 75-71 to Indiana on Saturday at Williams Arena. Lynch’s suspension comes in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations, and he is out indefinitely pending the outcome of an appeal.

The Golden Gophers shot just 22.2 percent from the field in the first half and trailed by as many as 28 points in the game, struggling to find any rhythm while Northwestern caught fire right out of the gate and maintained its hot shooting throughout. The Wildcats shot 50 percent for the game, including 56.5 percent in the second half, and hit 11-of-24 3-point attempts.

Dupree McBrayer led the Golden Gophers with 14 points, and Isaiah Washington added nine points, five rebounds and five assists despite shooting 2-of-12 from the field.

Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy, whose 17-consecutive double-doubles this season led the nation and tied Tim Duncan’s record held since the 1996-97 season, finished with just eight points and two rebounds. Murphy got into foul trouble early and was held scoreless in the first half in just seven minutes of playing time. He fouled out with 3:13 remaining and never was a factor at either end of the floor.

--Field Level Media