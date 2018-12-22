Oklahoma outlasts Northwestern in OT

Kristian Doolittle scored six of his team-high 14 points in overtime as Oklahoma beat Northwestern 76-69 on the road to extend its winning streak to seven.

Doolittle took control on both ends of the floor in the extra period, picking up a critical rebound off a missed 3-pointer with 2:08 left before taking a feed from Aaron Calixte to finish at the other end.

After forcing Vic Law into a difficult shot on the next possession, Doolittle finished with yet another layup to put Oklahoma (11-1) up by five points with 19 seconds remaining.

Law led the Wildcats (8-4) with 23 points while Dererk Pardon added 15 and Ryan Taylor 14.

Rashard Odomes added 13 points, all in the first half, for the Sooners. Christian James added 12 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing what would have been his fifth consecutive double-double.

Northwestern had a chance to win in the closing seconds of regulation with the ball and a one-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock.

But Ryan Taylor’s 3-pointer missed the mark and the ball went out of bounds off a Wildcats player to give the Sooners the ball back with 4.2 seconds left.

After a Northwestern foul, the Sooners tried to lob the ball to the rim with 2.8 seconds left, but the pass missed the mark and the game headed to overtime.

Neither team scored in the final three minutes of regulation.

The Sooners were without center Jamuni McNeace for most of the game. McNeace has been limited with an ankle injury and played just seven minutes, none in the second half.

Without McNeace, Northwestern was able to take advantage of a size advantage inside with Pardon, who scored 11 of his points after halftime.

The Wildcats led by as many as 11 early, thanks to a 13-6 run fueled by a 1-for-7 shooting stretch for the Sooners.

Oklahoma then came roaring back with an 18-6 run to take the lead thanks to eight consecutive Sooners points from Odomes.

The game was tied at 32 at halftime.

The Sooners made their first five shots while the Wildcats started just 4 of 14, missing 10 of 11 at one point.

—Field Level Media