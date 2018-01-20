Late Northwestern push beats Penn State 70-61

Junior forward Vic Law scored 18 points and Northwestern staged a late push to register a 70-61 victory over Penn State on Saturday in Big Ten play at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Senior guard Scottie Lindsey added 13 points for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-5), who won for just the second time in the past six games. Junior center Dererk Pardon contributed 12 points and senior guard Bryant McIntosh had 10 points.

Senior guard Shep Garner made six 3-pointers while scoring 22 points for the Nittany Lions (13-8, 3-5). Sophomore forward Lamar Stevens added 13 points for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions missed their last 11 field-goal attempts to finish at 51.2 percent. The Wildcats shot 43.1 percent but collected 16 offensive rebounds while posting a 32-25 edge on the boards.

Pardon scored three straight baskets during the decisive 11-0 run, including tying and go-ahead dunks. Northwestern finished the game on a 15-2 run.

Garner’s sixth 3-pointer gave Penn State a 53-47 edge with 12:24 remaining and the Nittany Lions still led by four with under seven minutes to play. But Pardon rose to score his three consecutive baskets to lift the Wildcats to a 61-59 lead with 4:56 left.

Law followed with a 3-pointer and McIntosh connected on a jumper to cap the 11-0 burst that gave Northwestern a 66-59 edge with 3:26 to play. Penn State didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Nittany Lions shot 68.2 percent from the field in the first half en route to a 35-33 advantage. Northwestern shot 46.7 percent.

Garner hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State an early 15-6 lead. But the Wildcats scored 18 points over the next nine-plus minutes to take their first lead of the game at 24-23 on Law’s 3-pointer with 5:10 remaining.

Law hit a jumper with 53 seconds left to give Northwestern a 33-32 lead but Garner drained his fifth 3-pointer of the half with 27 seconds remaining.

-- Field Level Media