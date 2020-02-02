Purdue trims Northwestern with late 3-pointer

Sasha Stefanovic drilled a long, game-winning 3-pointer from the left wing with 0.4 seconds left, and Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams scored 13 points apiece to lift visiting Purdue to a 61-58 victory against Northwestern on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.

Feb 1, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Pat Spencer (12) go for a loose ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue (12-10, 5-6 Big Ten) secured its first conference road victory of the season by closing the game on an 11-0 run over the final 2:49. The Wildcats (6-15, 1-10) led by as many as 10 points in the second half but couldn’t hold on as they suffered their sixth straight defeat.

Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler knocked the ball away from Ryan Young at the basket with 29 seconds to go and the game tied at 58. The call initially had the Wildcats keeping the ball, but officials overturned it to give Purdue possession, setting the stage for Stefanovic’s heroics.

“I don’t know if we win the game without that,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said.

Pat Spencer missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Miller Kopp scored a game-high 15 points for the Wildcats, while Boo Buie (12) and Spencer (10) followed in double figures.

Purdue’s Jahaad Proctor tied the game at 58 with a step-back 3-pointer with 53 seconds to go and finished with nine points. Isaiah Thompson added 11 points for the Boilermakers.

Buie erupted for a personal 9-0 run early in the second half, drilling three treys in a 1:17 span to transform a two-point Wildcats deficit into a seven-point lead. Northwestern stretched the lead to 10 points with 13:10 to go and remained on top until the closing moments.

Northwestern led 29-25 at halftime behind nine points from Kopp, who drilled 3 of his 4 attempts from long range. The Wildcats shot 47.8 percent in the first half compared to 37.5 percent for Purdue, which had nearly as many turnovers — seven — as field goals — nine — in the first half.

Shooting woes plagued both teams at the outset, as Northwestern held only a 5-2 lead when the first media timeout transpired. The Wildcats and Boilermakers combined to start a collective 6-for-21 from the floor.

Northwestern won the rebounding battle 31-30.

Northwestern has lost eight straight against Purdue.

Purdue won the first meeting between the programs this season, earning a 58-44 home victory on Dec. 8.

—Field Level Media