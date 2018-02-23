Wisconsin beats Northwestern for 3rd straight win

Ethan Happ made big plays on both ends of the court, and Brevin Pritzl hit a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to lift Wisconsin past Northwestern 70-64 on Thursday at Allstate Arena, in Rosemont, Ill.

Happ finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. He picked off a Northwestern pass and went coast-to-coast for a dunk in the final minutes to help the Badgers hold on.

Scottie Lindsey scored 26 points, including a pull-up jumper that brought the Wildcats within one at 65-64 with 55 seconds to play.

On Wisconsin’s ensuing possession, Pritzl got open on the right wing and drained a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. Khalil Iverson hit a pair of late free throws to seal the win for the Badgers (14-16, 7-10 Big Ten), who have won three in a row.

Iverson finished with 16 points, and Andy Van Vliet added 14 points off the bench for Wisconsin, which avenged an earlier loss to Northwestern and is building momentum late in the season. Still, the Badgers will need an improbable run in the Big Ten tournament to have a chance at the NCAA tournament. Wisconsin has not missed the NCAA tournament since 1998.

Northwestern (15-15, 6-11) quickly erased a six-point halftime deficit in the second half. Bryant McIntosh hit a jumper at the 15:40 mark that gave the Wildcats their first lead since it was 3-0.

The Badgers started fast, racing out to an 18-7 lead behind the hot hand of Van Vliet, who hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

Northwestern chipped into the Wisconsin lead before halftime. Dererk Pardon threw down a two-handed dunk off a nice pass from McIntosh and cut the deficit to 31-28.

Pritzl hit a three on the Badgers’ final possession of the half, sending Wisconsin into halftime with a 38-32 lead. Pritzl finished with 11 points.

McIntosh had 18 points for the Wildcats on Senior Night.

