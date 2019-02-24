Davison, Happ help No. 22 Wisconsin hold off Northwestern

Brad Davison scored 16 points, Ethan Happ posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Wisconsin escaped with a 69-64 win over Northwestern on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.

Feb 23, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Anthony Gaines (11) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo-USA TODAY Sports

D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points for Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten), which secured a winning record in conference play. The Badgers have won back-to-back games.

Vic Law scored a game-high 24 points for Northwestern (12-15, 3-13), which dropped its eighth consecutive game. Dererk Pardon added 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

A pair of free throws by Law cut Northwestern’s deficit to 65-64 with 15.1 seconds left.

Davison pushed the lead back to three points when he sank a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds to go.

Northwestern’s final 3-point attempt clanked off the rim, and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers added two more free throws.

Davison made it 65-62 with a jump shot from the baseline with 2:01 to go. His shot bounced twice high off the rim before finally falling through the net to increase the Badgers’ margin to three points.

The basket came less than a minute after a three-point play from Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson that unlocked a 60-all tie.

Wisconsin led by as many as seven points earlier in the second half after a jump shot by Happ with 7:55 remaining.

Northwestern regrouped after a television timeout 21 seconds later. The Wildcats went on an 11-2 run to pull ahead 57-55 with 5:08 to play. Law scored all 11 of his team’s points during the outburst, with three 3-pointers and a layup.

The Badgers opened the second half on a 6-1 run to grab a 37-33 advantage. But the lead did not stand for long as the Wildcats stormed back with five straight points, including a jumper and a free throw by Law for a three-point play.

Northwestern led 32-31 at halftime. Pardon led the Wildcats with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting at the break.

Neither team led by more than four points during the back-and-forth first half.

Wisconsin will stay on the road to face Indiana on Tuesday night in its fourth-to-last game of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Northwestern will have a four-day break before it hosts Minnesota on Thursday night.

