N.C. State picks up steam, rolls past Bryant

Torin Dorn scored 26 points and North Carolina State overcame a ragged start to defeat Bryant 95-72 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Dorn’s point total matched his career high set when he was a freshman with Charlotte. He is playing his redshirt junior season.

Lennard Freeman, a fifth-year senior, supplied a career-high 20 points for the Wolfpack (3-0).

Before the game, the NCAA announced that N.C. State freshman guard Braxton Beverly had been granted eligibility for this season. He missed the first two games after the NCAA ruled that he couldn’t play this season because he was being considered a transfer from Ohio State, where he took classes in the spring.

Beverly played as a reserve, scoring two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

N.C. State made its final six shots of the first half to build a 50-40 lead. Dorn scored 15 points in the first half.

Allerik Freeman finished with 15 points and Markell Johnson had 10 points for N.C. State.

Bryant (0-2), which made its first nine shots from the field, broke out to leads of 14-5 and 19-7 before the Wolfpack pulled even at 21 on Beverly’s basket.

Bryant’s Adam Grant racked up 18 of his 24 points in the first half. Ryan Layman’s 14 points, Sabastian Townes’ 13 points and Bosko Kostur’s 11 points also helped the Bulldogs.

Bryant was charged with 27 turnovers, meaning all three N.C. State opponents have had more than 20 turnovers this season.