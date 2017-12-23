N.C. State runs over Jacksonville

Allerik Freeman’s 25 points led six North Carolina State players in double figures in a 116-64 romp past visiting Jacksonville on Friday night at PNC Arena.

Sam Hunt (20 points), Torin Dorn (16), Braxton Beverly (15), Omer Yurtseven (13) and Abdul-Malik Abu (11) all contributed for N.C. State (10-3), which has won twice since last Saturday’s home loss to UNC Greensboro.

The 116 points were an arena record.

Freeman, a graduate transfer from Baylor, posted a career-high point total. He was 7-for-11 on 3-point shots.

Hunt, a reserve, had six 3-point baskets, including two in the final minute. Beverly racked up all his points on 5-for-9 long-range shooting as the Wolfpack totaled 19-for-38 shooting on 3s.

This was the Wolfpack’s final non-conference game prior to opening Atlantic Coast Conference competition Dec. 30 at Clemson.

N.C. State led 89-44 with 10 minutes to play.

The Wolfpack made 9 of 16 shots from 3-point range in the first half on the way to a 60-28 lead at the break.

JD Notae scored 19 points for Jacksonville (4-10), which has only two victories against Division I opponents.

Tanner Rubio, who scored nine of his team’s first 15 points, finished with 18 points and Damien Sears had 12 points for the Dolphins.

N.C. State had six players score across the first six minutes in building an 18-10 lead.

Jacksonville was charged with 12 turnovers in the first half, aiding N.C. State’s 24-2 run late in the half. The Dolphins ended up with 19 giveaways.

N.C. State played its third game in a row without sophomore guard Markell Johnson, who’s serving a suspension for a violation of the student-athlete honor code.

N.C. State improved to 4-0 all-time against Jacksonville.