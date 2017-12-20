Dorn helps N.C. State slide past Robert Morris

Torin Dorn recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Abdul-Malik Abu, who has dealt with a knee injury for much of the season, poured in 15 as North Carolina State overcame visiting Robert Morris 81-69 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Omer Yurtseven finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who trailed for most of the first 30 minutes.

Lennard Freeman added 11 points and 12 rebounds for N.C. State (9-3), which was coming off a loss to UNC Greensboro three days earlier when, its first home loss. Freshman Lavar Batts Jr., who didn’t play Saturday, supplied nine points off the bench Tuesday.

Matty McConnell’s 17 points and Dachon Burke’s 12 paced Robert Morris (6-6), which played its 10th game away from home. Ronnie Gombe and Leondre Washington both finished with 11 points.

The Colonials hit seven of their 10 3-point baskets in the first half. They finished 10 of 31 from long range.

The Wolfpack had only 12 turnovers. Robert Morris entered the game forcing more than 19 turnovers per game.

N.C. State was 2 of 14 on 3-point tries, missing all four if its second-half attempts.

The Wolfpack’s starting backcourt was a combined 7-for-26 from the field, but an emphasis on working the ball inside paid off in the second half. N.C. State’s Allerik Freeman was 1-for-10 and Braxton Beverly was 1-for-8 from the field, but they combined to go 12-for-13 on free throws.

Robert Morris took a 9-2 lead and later went up 32-24 before settling for a 39-36 edge at the half.