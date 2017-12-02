N.C. State beats South Carolina State after player collapses

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Lennard Freeman scored 19 points as North Carolina State defeated South Carolina State 103-71 in a game impacted by a medical emergency Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

The game was interrupted in the first half when South Carolina State senior guard Tyvoris Solomon collapsed on the bench and was taken to the hospital after receiving chest compressions on the arena floor.

The incident became a scary situation as medical officials were summoned to the S.C. State bench and emergency care was administered with silence throughout the arena.

Solomon was taken from the arena on a stretcher. According to a school spokesman, he was in stable condition and conscious.

Solomon, who had been in the starting lineup, was on the bench when the incident occurred. He was scoreless in four minutes of playing time.

Play stopped at the other end of the court with 13:08 to play in the first half with N.C. State leading 22-5.

After Solomon was taken from the arena, players from both teams went to their locker rooms. Play resumed after a 40-minute delay, which included a 10-minute warmup period. S.C. State coach Murray Garvin accompanied Solomon to Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Assistant coaches took over when play resumed.

The Wolfpack, playing in the second of six consecutive home games, scored the game’s first 15 points, with five different players in the scoring column.

N.C. State led 48-33 at halftime, then had a 24-10 edge across barely more than six minutes to begin the second half.

Omer Yurtseven scored 17 points, Torin Dorn had 16 points and Allerik Freeman added 13 points for N.C. State (7-2). Dorn was 8 of 8 from the field and Lennard Freeman was 7 of 7.

Donte Wright led South Carolina State (1-7) with 16 points and Rayshawn Neal added 12 points.