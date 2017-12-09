FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dorn's double-double propels N.C. State past UMKC
#US College Basketball
December 9, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dorn's double-double propels N.C. State past UMKC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dorn’s double-double propels N.C. State past UMKC

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Torin Dorn’s 22 points and 17 rebounds carried North Carolina State to an 88-69 victory against Missouri-Kansas City on Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum.

Dorn produced a double-double for the second game in a row as the Wolfpack (8-2) improved their winning streak to three games. He was 9-for-14 from the field.

Markell Johnson, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 17 points, Braxton Beverly supplied 12 points and Allerik Freeman had 10 points for N.C. State.

Aleer Leek’s 15 points paced the Kangaroos, who shot 5-for-27 on 3-pointers.

Xavier Bishop and Marco Smith both had 12 points for Missouri-Kansas City (3-8), which was 8-for-16 on free throws.

Aided by a 16-0 run during which Missouri-Kansas City missed 11 consecutive shots, the Wolfpack held a 47-24 halftime lead. The Kangaroos scored only two points in the final six minutes before the break.

Missouri-Kansas City was within 12 at 70-58 with six minutes to play. Five different N.C. State players helped account for the next 10 points as the Wolfpack fended off the challenge.

N.C. State, which hadn’t played in a week, had forward Abdul-Malik Abu back in a reserve role after he missed the past two games because of lingering issues with a knee injury. He scored six points in abbreviated playing time.

It was the first-ever meeting between the teams. The game was played at N.C. State’s on-campus gym, where the Wolfpack play an annual Heritage Game in their former long-time home facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
