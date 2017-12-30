Preview: Brown at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to bounce back from a humbling loss when it concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule at home against Brown on Saturday. The Wildcats saw their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end with a 104-78 setback to 12th-ranked Oklahoma on Dec. 22 and hope to get back on track after surrendering more than 100 points for the first time since 1995.

“We’re less than halfway through the season,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “We’ve had a chance for signature wins and have let those opportunities slip but there will be many more.” The Wildcats have won 27 of their last 28 non-conference home games and hope to improve to 5-0 against Ivy League opponents since the 2012-13 season. Northwestern has won three straight meetings with Brown, including a 69-56 victory in their most recent matchup on Nov. 17, 2014. The Bears have won back-to-back games following a 90-69 victory against Marist on Dec. 22 and hope to notch their first three-game winning streak of the season by beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2007.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BROWN (6-5): Freshman guard Desmond Cambridge buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points to go along with five rebounds in the win against Marist. “I was feeling good,” Cambridge told reporters. “My teammates saw I had the hot hand and kept feeding me for some open treys.” Joshua Howard and Brandon Anderson each added 13 points and Zach Hunsaker went 4-for-6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points as the Bears buried 13 3-pointers against the Red Foxes.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (9-5): Dererk Pardon flirted with a double-double as he scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the loss to Oklahoma. Bryant McIntosh added 12 points and two assists to move within four of passing Yogi Ferrell for 11th place on the Big Ten’s all-time assists list while Aaron Falzon also tallied 12 points against the Sooners. Vic Law, who is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 2017-18, missed his second straight game with a concussion and is questionable for Saturday’s clash.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has held four of its last five opponents to 60 points or fewer.

2. McIntosh is 29-of-30 from the free throw line this season.

3. Cambridge is averaging 18 points over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, Brown 60