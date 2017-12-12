Northwestern steamrolls Chicago State

Northwestern roared to a 55-8 halftime lead and overwhelmed Chicago State 96-31 on Monday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Vic Law scored 18 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures. Dererk Pardon had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Aaron Falzon added 15 points for Northwestern.

The first half was one big run for the Wildcats (6-4).

Northwestern scored the game’s first 15 points. After a Chicago State basket, the Wildcats scored another eight in a row.

The Wildcats led 36-5 with 6:55 left in the first half and built the lead to 46-6 just 3 1/2 minutes later.

Northwestern had more 3-pointers (nine) than the Cougars had points in the first half.

The Wildcats were favored by nearly 30 points. A year ago, Northwestern beat Chicago State 68-64.

The Wildcats (12-for-30) outscored the Cougars (1-for-6) 36-3 from long range. Northwestern made 30 of 37 foul shots to 13 of 20 success for the Cougars.

Chicago State (2-11) shot 20 percent (8 of 40) from the floor and committed 25 turnovers. Northwestern had just 10 giveaways.

The Wildcats led 86-23 after a Gavin Skelly 3-pointer with 6:55 remaining.

Cameron Bowles scored eight points off the bench to lead the Cougars, whose starters combined for just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Northwestern shot 49.1 percent from the floor and had 20 assists on 27 made baskets. The Wildcats had 10 steals. Chicago State made 8 of 40 field-goal attempts (20 percent).

Chicago State, which is winless against Division I schools this season, will host Bradley on Saturday.

The Wildcats play host to Valparaiso on Thursday before visiting DePaul on Saturday.