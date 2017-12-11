Preview: Chicago State at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Chicago State on Monday. The Wildcats, who were ranked in the preseason top 25 for the first time in program history, have failed to live up to expectations as they have dropped four of their last seven games, including a 74-69 setback to No. 21 Purdue on Dec.3, but hope to find some relief against Chicago State, which has lost eight consecutive road games.

“We need to get back to work and get back to the things and values that have made our program relevant in the last few years,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “We have to prove that out on the floor with some wins as we finish our non-league.” Northwestern has dominated the series with the Cougars, winning 11 straight meetings, including five contests by 23 or more points. The Wildcats have won 21 of their last 22 non-conference home games and hope to rediscover their shooting touch against a Chicago State squad that has given up 95 or more points five times this season. The Cougars are left to pick up the pieces following an 82-50 loss to Oakland on Sunday and hope to end a 13-game slide against Big Ten opponents under coach Tracy Dildy.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (2-10): Fred Sims Jr. led the way with 16 points in the loss to Oakland to finish in double figures for the fifth consecutive game. Glen Burns added 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars were limited to 27.1 percent shooting from the floor. Anthony Harris scored six points as Chicago State fell to its fourth consecutive road loss in the series with Oakland.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-4): Dererk Pardon scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to go along with eight rebounds and four assists in the loss to Purdue. Scottie Lindsey added 17 points while Vic Law contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the third of his collegiate career. Bryant McIntosh was limited to five points after averaging 16 points over his previous two games, but dished out five assists to become the 13th player in Big Ten history to surpass 600 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern leads the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (.770).

2. McIntosh has handed out five or more assists in six of his nine games this season.

3. Chicago State’s last three losses have come by an average margin of 25.3 points.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 85, Chicago State 61