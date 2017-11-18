FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 20 Northwestern tops La Salle
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

No. 20 Northwestern tops La Salle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 20 Northwestern tops La Salle

Bryant McIntosh scored 21 points and No. 20 Northwestern handed La Salle its first loss, 82-74, Saturday in a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-off game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

McIntosh hit five 3-pointers and helped Northwestern bounce back from a loss to Creighton on Wednesday.

Scottie Lindsey scored 20 points, and Derek Pardon added 14 points for the Wildcats (3-1), who advance to face Texas Tech on Sunday.

B.J. Johnson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Explorers, who will play Boston College on Sunday. Johnson was the only La Salle player to reach double figures.

Lindsey, McIntosh and Aaron Falzon hit 3-pointers during a one-minute stretch late in the second half to help the Wildcats put away La Salle (3-1).

The Wildcats took command with a 17-4 run midway through the first half. McIntosh, Falzon and Lindsey made 3-pointers during the run, and Vic Law’s layup made it 40-22 with 3:29 left in the first half.

Northwestern shot 62.1 percent from the floor in the first half, and the Wildcats led 46-24 at intermission. McIntosh led all scorers with 11 points in the first half.

La Salle battled back early in the second half. Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 59-51 with 11:50 to play.

Northwestern ended a 77-year NCAA tournament drought last season and is expected to contend in the Big Ten this year.

The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers and shot 56.1 percent from the floor Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.