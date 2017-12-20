McIntosh bounces back in Northwestern’s rout of Lewis

Senior point guard Bryant McIntosh drilled a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Northwestern to an 85-48 victory over Division II Lewis University on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

McIntosh shrugged off a 2-of-17 shooting performance Saturday against DePaul as he canned 8 of 14 from the field and handed out seven assists in 26 minutes for Northwestern (9-4), which won its fourth in a row.

The Wildcats played without redshirt junior forward Vic Law, their No. 2 scorer (13.7 points per game) and rebounder (5.3), due to an upper body injury.

Senior forward Gavin Skelly hit all five of his shots to deliver a season-high 15 points in 22 minutes, and junior center Dererk Pardon added 12 points.

Lewis (4-8), which usually limits its Division I encounters to the exhibition season, shot just 31 percent from the field. Senior forward Cristen Wilson paced the Flyers with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats raced out to a 49-22 halftime bulge as they turned 11 Lewis turnovers into 26 points. McIntosh stacked up 16 points -- including four 3-pointers in the final 6:06 -- and five assists to pace Northwestern.

The Flyers sneaked out to a 7-4 lead, but finished with just 19 field-goal attempts in the first half thanks to their 11 miscues.

Northwestern kept expanding its lead during the second half. McIntosh hit his sixth 3-pointer at the 10:44 mark to push the Wildcats’ lead to 69-36 -- and signal the end of his night along with most of Northwestern’s starters.