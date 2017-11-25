Lindsey leads Northwestern past Sacred Heart

Humbled by a 36-point loss to Texas Tech in its last game, Northwestern returned to form with an 81-50 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday night in Rosemont, Ill.

Senior forward Scottie Lindsey paced the Wildcats (4-2) with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Vic Law added 15 points in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament game.

Sacred Heart (2-4) got 13 points apiece from senior forwards Joseph Lopez and Mario Matasovic, but the Pioneers committed 23 turnovers compared to the Wildcats’ 10.

Northwestern raced out to an 8-0 lead as Lindsey’s jumper and 3-pointer sandwiched a Law 3-pointer.

Sacred Heart shrugged off the early barrage and reeled off 10 points in a row to pull within 16-15 at the 11:42 mark. Lopez triggered it with a 3-pointer and two layups followed by junior guard Sean Hoehn’s 3-pointer.

Northwestern gradually built its lead to 43-31 by halftime as Lindsey contributed 12 points and junior center Dererk Pardon shrugged off two early fouls to throw down three dunks as part of his 10-point first-half effort.

The Wildcats continued to roll in the second half as Sacred Heart kept turning the ball over and Northwestern kept sharing the ball for the easiest possible shot.

When Law buried a 3-pointer with 10:49 to play, the Wildcats owned a 62-41 lead and 18 assists on their 24 baskets. Law’s basket kicked off a 14-0 run as Sacred Heart went scoreless for 8:17.

Northwestern finished with 19 assists on 27 baskets.