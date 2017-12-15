Law carries Northwestern past Valparaiso

Vic Law scored 18 points, shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range, as Northwestern toppled Valparaiso 84-50 Thursday night.

Law, who was 3-for-3 from the foul line, hit five of the Wildcats’ 12 made 3-pointers in Northwestern’s second consecutive blowout, having dismantled Chicago State 96-31 Monday night, the largest margin of victory in program history.

Scottie Lindsey added 13 points and three assists on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

Joe Burton led the way for the Crusaders with 16 points, shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range and hitting 7-of-10 free-throw attempts.

Markus Golden finished with 10 points and six rebounds, Markus Golder had 10 points and six rebounds and Micah Bradford added nine points and four rebounds.

Northwestern (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) hit seven of its initial eight 3-point attempts, and converted 10 first-half turnovers into 17 points.

Valparaiso (8-3) has dropped its last three games following an 8-0 start, the third-best start in school history.

The Crusaders were without leading scorer Trevonn Walker for the second game in a row as he battles an undisclosed illness.

In his absence, Valparaiso struggled to string buckets together, highlighted by a scoring drought of 8:21 in the first half.

Northwestern seized all momentum early, leading 43-26 at halftime and holding the Crusaders without a field goal for the opening 6:53 of the second half.

The Wildcats got eight points and a game-high five assists from Bryant McIntosh, and led by as many as 34 points in the second half.