Preview: Valparaiso at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to build on a historic win when it hosts Valparaiso on Thursday. The Wildcats held Chicago State to eight first-half points en route to a 96-31 win to claim their largest margin of victory in program history, and they hope the blowout serves as a catalyst for a turnaround following an underwhelming start to the season.

“We’re trying to regain our defensive identity that’s been such a staple of our program,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “Got a great test ahead of us on Thursday as I have a lot of respect for Valpo and who they are as a program and a team.” The Wildcats have won three straight meetings with the Crusaders, but the teams haven’t faced off since 1979. Valparaiso has dropped back-to-back games after starting the season with eight consecutive victories and is coming off a 71-70 setback to Ball State on a 3-pointer in the final seconds on Saturday. The Crusaders have lost six straight games to Big Ten opponents since the start of 2012-13, including an 80-50 defeat to No. 17 Purdue last week, and hope for a resume-building victory by beating a Power 5 opponent on the road for the first time since Nov. 22, 2015.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT VALPARAISO (8-2): Joe Burton buried four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points in the loss to Ball State to finish in double figures for the second straight game after being limited to a combined eight points in his previous three outings. Bakari Evelyn added 14 points and six assists while Max Joseph contributed eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Tevonn Walker, who leads the Crusaders in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (4.8), missed the loss to the Cardinals due to illness but is likely to play on Thursday.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (6-4): Vic Law went 7-of-7 from the foul line en route to 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the 65-point margin of victory over Chicago State bested the Wildcats’ previous mark of 57 set in 1944. Aaron Falzon added a season-high 15 points while Dererk Pardon added 13 points and eight rebounds as Northwestern forced 25 turnovers against the Cougars. Freshman forward Rapolas Ivanauskas, who appeared in three games this season, will miss the rest of the campaign after having surgery on his shoulder earlier in the week.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has held opponents to an average of 55 points over its last five games.

2. Wildcats G Bryant McIntosh is ranked fifth nationally in free-throw percentage (96.2).

3. Walker has scored 22 or more points in three games this season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 71, Valparaiso 65