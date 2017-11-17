EditorsNote: adds notes, fixes slug

No. 13 Notre Dame manhandles Chicago State

Guard Temple Gibbs scored a career-high 23 points and guard Matt Farrell had 18 as No. 13 Notre Dame overwhelmed Chicago State 105-66 on Thursday night at the Edmund Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind.

Freshman D.J. Harvey had 16 points and forward Bonzie Colson added 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots as the Fighting Irish (3-0) posted the second consecutive lopsided victory after stopping Mount St. Mary’s by 26 on Tuesday.

Gibbs made 8 of 11 shots from the field and Colson was 7 of 10 as the Irish shot 62.1 percent from the field. They made 10 of 22 3-pointers.

Gibbs, who had four 3-pointers, set a career scoring high for the second straight game after putting up 21 points in the season opener against DePaul.

Freshman guard Fred Sims Jr. scored 19 points, Jelani Pruitt had 15 and Deionte Simmons added 13 for Chicago State (1-3), which shot 36.1 percent from the field.

Notre Dame had a 41-24 rebounding edge and led 56-29 at half.

The Irish took control early, going on a 24-4 run to open a 32-8 lead on Farrell’s two free throws with 7:10 left in the half.

Gibbs had 13 points in the first half and Colson 11.

Notre Dame will play Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The winner will play the winner of the LSU-Michigan game on Tuesday.

Chicago State concluded what could be the most difficult portion of its schedule after losing to Iowa and Purdue in its first two games.

NOTES: Temple Gibbs has made 18-of-30 field goal attempts this season, 60 percent, and is 8-of-16 on 3-pointers. He made one of his last 15 3-point attempts as a freshman in 2016-17. ... Bonzie Colson’s five steals tied a career high. He had five twice last year. ... Notre Dame reached 100 points for the first time since beating North Carolina A&T 107-53 on Dec. 4, 2016. ... Chicago State still has games at Northern Iowa, Marquette, Northwestern and Wisconsin on an aggressive nonconference schedule before beginning league play in their fourth season as the eastern-most member of Western Athletic Conference in January.