Colson leads Notre Dame past Dartmouth

Forward Bonzie Colson scored a career-high 37 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame outlasted Dartmouth for a 97-87 win on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (9-3) improved to 4-1 on its home court despite a strong showing from an underdog Dartmouth squad that trailed by as few as three points with 4:36 to go in the second half.

Colson’s size and strength proved to be the difference as he posted his 30th career double-double, which leads all active players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dartmouth (3-6) lost for the fourth time in the past five games. The Big Green fell to 0-6 in school history against Notre Dame.

Single digits separated the teams for much of the contest. Notre Dame led 46-39 at halftime but saw its lead shrink to 82-79 in the final five minutes when Dartmouth forward Adrease Jackson threw down a slam dunk on a feed from forward Chris Knight.

The Fighting Irish recovered with a 13-2 run to establish a 14-point lead in the final minute. Colson followed up a 3-pointer with a slam dunk during the run. He shot 15 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, as part of his record performance.

Miles Wright led Dartmouth with 15 points.

Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell added 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He led the team with six assists.

