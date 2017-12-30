Colson’s monster game helps Notre Dame top Georgia Tech

Forward Bonzie Colson registered a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and host Notre Dame cruised to a 68-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

With the win, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey pulled even with Digger Phelps for first place in school history with 393 career victories.

“One-game win streaks in the ACC are the best,” Brey said after the game.

Brey will have an opportunity to become the Fighting Irish’s all-time winningest coach Wednesday against North Carolina State.

Notre Dame (11-3, 1-0 ACC) won its third straight game and improved to 5-0 in conference home games against Georgia Tech. Colson scored in double digits for the 31st game in a row and became the eighth player in school history to post career marks of at least 1,500 points and 800 rebounds.

Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-1) suffered its sixth loss in the past eight games. The Yellow Jackets were led by Josh Okogie, who scored 16 points to finish in double figures for the 37th time in 42 career games. Tadric Jackson contributed 15 points off the bench, and Ben Lammers notched his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Colson’s dominant effort was complemented by Martinas Geben (12 points), Rex Pflueger (11 points), Matt Farrell (10 points) and T.J. Gibbs (10 points). The Fighting Irish posted a 45-34 advantage on the glass.

Both teams shot 38.3 percent (23 of 60) from the field. Notre Dame made 83.3 percent of its free throws (15 of 18), while Georgia Tech made only 38.9 percent of its free throws (7 of 18).