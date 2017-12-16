Indiana upsets No. 18 Notre Dame in OT

Indiana fans have been waiting for that first signature win of the Archie Miller era. On Saturday, the Hoosiers delivered.

Juwan Morgan provided the go-ahead points with a dunk after a missed free throw, and the Hoosiers survived a desperation shot at the buzzer to upset No. 18 Notre Dame 80-77 in overtime in the second game of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers’ Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“Our guys, we’ve been hanging tough here the last couple weeks and just haven’t had the ability to find a way to win,” Miller said. “I thought today’s effort was outstanding. A lot of guys stepped up and made some tremendous plays on both ends of the floor. It was a team win against a really good team.”

Morgan’s dunk came with 11.6 seconds left in the extra session and Indiana trailing by one. The junior forward, who scored a career-high 34 points, had just scored on a layup seconds earlier and was at the line after getting fouled with a chance to tie the game.

Morgan’s attempt was off the mark but Zach McRoberts was there to grab the offensive rebound. He quickly passed back to the streaking Morgan, who threw down a two-handed slam to put Indiana up by one.

“Just when it came off, I was like dang, I just missed it. Then I saw Zach got it, and I just ran off,” Morgan said. “I was just hoping he saw me, and he did.”

Notre Dame (8-3) had a chance to go back on top but Matt Farrell’s shot fell short. Devonte Green then hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds to go to push the Indiana lead to three.

Bonzie Colson’s attempt to tie the game with a half-court shot at the buzzer rimmed out.

The flurry of activity in the final seconds was just the capper to a wild final five minutes as each team had a chance to put the game away.

Notre Dame led by as many as 14 in the first half but Indiana (6-5) slowly chipped away, cutting the margin to six at the half and tying the game on a Morgan layup with 13 seconds left in regulation. Notre Dame’s Austin Torres was fouled with less than a second to play, but he missed both free throws to send the game into overtime.

Farrell’s two free throws with 50.4 seconds to go in overtime gave Notre Dame a three-point lead but it didn’t last long. De‘Ron Davis pulled Indiana back to within one with a basket and T.J. Gibbs hit a pair of free throws with 20.8 seconds left to put the Irish back up three to set up the final seconds.

“We’re up three. We’re up three, and that’s when we go green and switch everything, and we don’t want to give up a three,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

“We talk about when a guy drives, just let him have a layup. Let him cut it to one, and we’ll get it back in and get fouled. We rotate it over to take a charge, and then it became a three-point play. That was -- as much as we work on our green defense, I thought we broke down a little bit there.”

Morgan made 13 of 17 shots from the field and had 11 rebounds. Robert Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the pair combined for 54 of Indiana’s 80 points.

Colson scored 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Notre Dame. Gibbs added 17 points and Farrell had 15.

NOTES: Indiana leads the overall series with Notre Dame 50-22, including 9-3 in Indianapolis. ... The Hoosiers go as fifth-year senior F Collin Hartman goes. Indiana is 50-23 in games in which he is healthy, 21-20 when he is not. ... Notre Dame F Bonzie Colson, the ACC preseason player of the year, has scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games and leads all ACC players in career double-doubles (29) and rebounds (795). ... Notre Dame coach Mike Brey remains three wins shy of tying Digger Phelps for most wins by an Irish coach. He is 390-189 in 18 seasons.