Notre Dame handles Southeastern Louisiana

Guard T.J. Gibbs scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, and Notre Dame coasted to an 86-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind.

Forward Bonzie Colson added a double-double for the Fighting Irish with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Colson and Gibbs were joined in double figures by guards Matt Farrell and Rex Pflueger, who scored 17 points apiece.

Notre Dame (10-3) won its second game in a row since falling out of the Top 25 rankings with an upset loss to Indiana. The Fighting Irish improved to 5-1 on their home court.

Southeastern Louisiana (6-7) lost its third straight game and dipped below .500 for the first time in more than a month. The Lions fell to 3-6 away from home.

The Fighting Irish built a 37-29 lead at halftime and pulled away in the second half with a 49-21 advantage. Pflueger scored five of Notre Dame’s first seven points to open the second half, and the Irish increased the lead to 65-37 on a layup with 10:26 remaining in the game.

Forward Jordan Capps scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead Southeastern Louisiana. He was the only Lions player to score in double digits.

Notre Dame shot 43.5 percent (30 of 69) from the field and 26.9 percent (7 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. The Fighting Irish also made 19 of 22 free throws for an 86.4 percent success rate.

Southeastern Louisiana shot 29.9 percent (20 of 67) from the field and 25 percent (5 of 20) from 3-point range. The Lions made 5 of 12 free throws (41.7 percent).