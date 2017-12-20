Ohio State routs Citadel for fifth straight win

Kam Williams and Keita Bates-Diop scored 17 points apiece as Ohio State rolled to its fifth win in a row with a 94-65 nonconference victory over The Citadel on Tuesday night at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes (10-3) never trailed as Bates-Diop continued his strong start while adding four rebounds and four assists in only 18 minutes. C.J. Jackson added 13 points and seven assists, and Andrew Dakich contributed a career-high 10 points off the bench.

The Citadel (5-7) entered the night ranked 12th nationally in scoring at 89.3 points per game, but the Bulldogs fell seven points shy of their previous season low.

Kaiden Rice came off the bench for 14 points, and Zane Najdawi and Alex Reed notched 11 points apiece.

Ohio State asserted control midway through the first half. While The Citadel kept firing errantly from 3-point range -- missing 13 of its first 16 from long range -- Ohio State kept finding open space near the rim.

The Buckeyes made 17 of their first 25 shots -- including seven in a row during a 15-0 run highlighted by Jae‘Sean Tate’s baseline drive and dunk in two Bulldogs faces -- to seize a 37-15 lead with 4:45 left in the half.

The Buckeyes kept finding open men, finishing with a season-high 27 assists on 37 baskets. Coach Chris Holtmann cleared his bench early and no one played more than 25 minutes.

The Citadel wound up trying a season-high 43 3-pointers, but hit only 13. The Bulldogs weren’t much better from the field overall as they shot 32.4 percent.