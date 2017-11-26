FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Butler rallies to beat Ohio State in OT
#US College Basketball
November 26, 2017 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Butler rallies to beat Ohio State in OT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler rallies to beat Ohio State in OT

Chris Holtmann’s former team beat his current team Sunday as Butler overcame a 15-point deficit in the last 5 1/2 minutes of regulation and defeated Ohio State 67-66 in overtime for fifth place in the PK80 Motion Bracket at Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

Kelan Martin drove down the left wing and hit a driving layup with 3.8 seconds left in overtime for the winning bucket as the Bulldogs improved to 5-2.

The Buckeyes (5-2) had a timeout remaining, but didn’t call it and C.J. Jackson’s 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line was short as time expired.

Martin scored a game-high 24 points for Butler, while Kamar Baldwin hit for 14 and Paul Jorgensen added 10 points. Baldwin canned a step-back 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation to tie the score 59-59, capping the Bulldogs’ rally.

Ohio State carved out a 24-21 lead at the half, then gradually pulled away in the second half, opening up a 54-39 advantage with 5:21 remaining on a layup by Jackson. However, the Buckeyes turned it over six times down the stretch as Butler scored the final 10 points of regulation.

The Bulldogs led 65-62 with three minutes left in overtime after Baldwin scored off a turnover, but Ohio State regained a one-point lead when Jackson drained two free throws with 1:07 left.

Jackson tallied 19 points but also committed seven turnovers, while Keita Bates-Diop added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler canned just 36.2 percent of its field-goal attempts and was 6 of 31 on 3-pointers, but the Buckeyes were guilty of 24 turnovers.

