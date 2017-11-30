Clemson rallies past Ohio State

Hot shooting in the second half allowed Clemson to overcome a double-digit deficit and defeat Ohio State 79-65 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Wednesday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

In the second half, the Tigers shot 63 percent from the field (17 of 27) and made 6 of 10 3-point tries to quickly erase an 11-point deficit.

Marcquise Reed led the Tigers (6-1) with 22 points. Shelton Mitchell chipped in with 19 points.

Keita Bates-Diop, who came into the game averaging a double-double, led the Buckeyes with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Ohio State (5-3) was trying to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to new coach Chris Holtmann’s former team, Butler, in the PK80 Invitational on Saturday in Portland, Ore. In that game, the Buckeyes lost 67-66 in overtime after blowing a 15-point lead with five minutes left in regulation.

Against the Tigers, the Buckeyes trailed early but led most of the first half by as many as 13 points. Clemson chipped away with a stronger game in the paint and only trailed 37-30 at halftime.

The Buckeyes were on top at the break mainly on the strength of their outside shooting. They were 8 of 15 from beyond the arc, with Bates-Diop sinking 3 of 5.

Ohio State opened an 11-point lead with 17:40 remaining in the second half on C.J. Jackson’s 3-pointer. But just like against Butler, a double-digit lead quickly vanished.

It took Clemson six minutes to erase the deficit. The Tigers regained the advantage at 54-53 with 11:08 to play on a jumper by Reed.

A 3-pointer by Reed three minutes later gave the Tigers a 64-56 lead.

Kaleb Wesson got Ohio State within 64-61, but Clemson pushed the lead back to nine on two free throws and a jumper by Elijah Thomas and two free throws from Mitchell.

For the game, Clemson outshot Ohio State 55.8 percent to 43.6 percent from the field.