Ohio State cruises past Northeastern

Ohio State hit Northeastern with a 36-9 run to start Sunday’s game and cruised to an 80-55 win at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (4-0) placed four players in double figures, led by a game-high 24 points from forward Jae‘Sean Tate. He hit all 10 of his shots from the field, including seven in the first half as Ohio State surged to a 47-17 advantage at intermission.

Keita Bates-Diop added 19, while Kaleb Wesson came off the bench to score 12 points. C.J. Jackson hit for 10 as the Buckeyes converted 50 percent of their field-goal attempts while converting 16 turnovers into 22 points.

The Huskies (2-2) got 16 points from reserve Donnell Gresham, who canned 4 of 8 3-pointers. But little else went right for the team from Boston as they hit just 35.7 percent of their field goal attempts and were only 7 of 26 on 3-pointers.

Ohio State never trailed and took the lead for good just 59 seconds into the day. Its lead reached double figures for the first time before the first media timeout and never dipped below 11 for the day’s remainder.

Bates-Diop sank two foul shots with 5:26 remaining in the half to cap a 15-0 spurt that upped the Buckeyes’ advantage to 27 points. The margin climbed as high as 34 points just over two minutes into the second half before Ohio State took its foot off the gas and coasted to the finish line.

The Buckeyes outrebounded Northeastern 38-29 for the day and 23-9 in the first half.