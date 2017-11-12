Ohio State rolls past Radford

C.J. Jackson sparked a 17-1 run to start the second half to help Ohio State seize control against Radford, and the Buckeyes went on to defeat the Highlanders 82-72 on Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Jackson, who committed four early turnovers, finished with 19 points, including 11 in the first half. His jumper with just under seven minutes to go in gave the Buckeyes (2-0) their largest lead of the first half at 31-16.

The Buckeyes led by 21 with less than three minutes to go when the Highlanders went on a 13-1 run to make the score respectable.

The second half was all Ohio State. Jackson scored nine points as the Buckeyes opened up a 25-point lead at 63-38. The Highlanders were able to cut the deficit to 19 at 63-44 on a Carlik Jones free throw, but the Buckeyes went back up by 24 when Kam Williams sank a 3-pointer with under eight minutes to go.

For the second straight game, Keita Bates-Diop had a solid game and led the Buckeyes with 22 points in addition to grabbing 10 rebounds.

Bates-Diop, who played in only nine games last season scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes’ opening win against Robert Morris on Friday.

Jae-Sean Tate and Micah Potter controlled the paint for Ohio State, with Tate recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Potter added eight points and seen boards.

Ohio State outrebounded Radford, 45-33. The Buckeyes held a 16-8 advantage on the offensive boards.

Jones led the Highlanders (1-1) with 19 points. Randy Phillips and Donald Hicks each scored 11 points for Radford.