Preview: Stanford vs. Ohio State

Two teams looking to bounce back from humbling losses meet Friday in the consolation bracket of the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Ore., as Ohio State squares off against Stanford. The Buckeyes went scoreless for nearly eight minutes late in the first half of Thursday’s 86-59 loss to No. 17 Gonzaga, while Stanford trailed by as many as 38 in a 108-87 loss to No. 7 Florida.

Ohio State won its first four games against lesser competition by double digits but were steamrolled by a Gonzaga team that shot 58.5 percent from the field and was 12-of-25 from 3-point range. Forward Keita Bates-Diop entered tournament play leading the Buckeyes in scoring (19.3 points per game) and rebounding (10.0) but didn’t have a field goal attempt through the first 10 minutes against Gonzaga and finished with seven points and 10 boards. The Buckeyes will need a more complete effort from Bates-Diop against Stanford, which boasts a formidable front line of Reid Travis and Michael Humphrey. The Cardinal will be facing their third straight tough opponent after being outscored by an average of 22.5 points in back-to-back losses to No. 9 North Carolina and No. 7 Florida.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (3-3): Travis had 23 points and five rebounds in the loss to Florida as the Cardinal continued to struggle without key rotation players Dorian Pickens and Marcus Sheffield, who are both nursing foot injuries. Coach Jerod Haase has been starting three freshmen, including point guard Daejon Davis, who turned in a strong effort against Florida with nine points and seven assists. Sophomore guard Robert Cartwright added 17 points, but the Cardinal were unable to slow down the Gators, who shot 58.5 percent from the field and 68.2 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (4-1): Sophomore center Micah Potter, who started the team’s first four games and averaged 8.8 points on 61.9 percent shooting, missed Thursday’s game with a sprained left ankle and is listed as day-to-day. Freshman forward Kaleb Wesson started in place of Potter against Gonzaga and had 10 points and four rebounds before fouling out with just under six minutes remaining. Point guard C.J. Jackson struggled to slow down the Zags’ Josh Perkins but finished with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face Portland State or Butler in Sunday’s fifth-place game of the Motion Bracket, while the loser falls to the seventh-place game.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 21, 1973, when Stanford rolled to a 68-53 victory.

3. Ohio State could face coach Chris Holtmann’s former team, Butler, in Sunday’s final round.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 69, Stanford 61