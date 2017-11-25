Ohio State defense stymies Stanford

Ohio State stifled Stanford defensively, overcoming a lengthy scoring drought in the second half en route to a 79-71 win on Friday in the PK80 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.

The Buckeyes (5-1) held Stanford to 36.1 percent shooting from the floor, including 4 of 13 for Cardinal forward Reid Travis. Stanford also was just 6 of 21 from behind the 3-point line.

Ohio State’s overwhelming defensive presence compensated for its own deficiencies on offense. Specifically, the Buckeyes did not score a field goal in a 5:21 stretch in the second half.

Guard C.J. Jackson ended the drought with 5:18 remaining by making a 3-pointer. Jackson led all scorers with 23 points on 4-of-6 shooting from behind the 3-point line in addition to six rebounds and three assists.

Forward Keita Bates-Diop also made four 3-pointers and had finished with 18 points for the Buckeyes. Bates-Diop grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Travis had 14 points for Stanford (3-4), six of which came from the free throw line.

Clean looks at the rim came in short supply with Ohio State defenders clogging the lane.

Stanford freshman guard Daejon Davis scored 15 points before fouling out. Davis, Travis and senior forward Michael Humphrey, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, all fouled out.

Forwards Jae‘Sean Tate and Caleb Wesson fouled out for Ohio State after scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Stanford fell to 1-4 without senior guard Dorian Pickens, who sustained a foot injury in the Nov. 12 win over Pacific.

With the win, Ohio State advanced to face head coach Chris Holtmann’s former team, Butler, in the tournament.