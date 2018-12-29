Jackson’s 20 points help No. 13 Ohio State past High Point

C.J. Jackson poured in 20 points, 14 of them in the second half, to lead a trio of teammates in double-figure scoring as No. 13 Ohio State clobbered High Point 82-64 on Saturday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (12-1) led by nine points at intermission but poured it on over the first eight minutes of the second half, boosting its advantage to 61-39 at the under 12-minute timeout after a dunk by Kyle Young. Jackson had 12 of his points over that deciding stretch.

The Buckeyes were up by as many 26 over the final minutes and waltzed to the win, their sixth in a row following their only loss of the season, a 72-62 home setback to Syracuse in Dec. 5.

Kaleb Wesson added 17 points for Ohio State in the win, with Luther Mohammed hitting for 15 and Andre Wesson scoring 10 for the Buckeyes. Ohio State got all but eight of its points from its starting five.

Ricky Madison led the Panthers with 12 points and Curtis Holland III had 11 for High Point (6-7), which lost for the second straight game after a season-high three-contest winning streak from Dec. 4-17.

The Buckeyes led 37-28 at halftime despite being outshot by High Point 52 percent to 43 percent and outrebounded by the Panthers 19-12. Ohio State forced 12 turnovers in the first half and High Point committed 13 fouls that led to five made free throws for the Buckeyes in the half.

Muhammad led all scorers with 14 points in the half while Madison scored six points to pace the Panthers.

Jackson had seven points as part of a 14-4 run to open the second half that pushed Ohio State’s advantage to 51-32 and all but put the game on ice.

Next up for the Buckeyes is a Big 10 showdown at home against No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 5. High Point returns to the floor on Wednesday when it hosts Washington College in their final non-conference game before starting Big South play on Jan. 5 at Charleston Southern.

—Field Level Media