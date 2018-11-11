Jackson leads Buckeye to rout of Purdue Fort Wayne

C.J. Jackson scored a career-high 25 points as Ohio State pulled away in the second half for a 107-61 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne at Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.

Freshmen Duane Washington Jr. had 20 points and Jaedon LeDee added 16 points for the Buckeyes.

John Konchar and Kason Harrell scored 13 points apiece for Purdue Fort Wayne

The Buckeyes (2-0) went on a 22-6 run over a five-minute stretch in the second half to increase their lead to 76-44 over the Mastodons (1-2), who were coming off a 96-71 loss at UCLA on Tuesday.

Purdue Fort Wayne was outscored 66-27 over the final 20 minutes.

Jackson, a senior guard, bested his previous best 23 points with a soft jumper with under seven minutes to play. He was 8 for 11 from the floor, made 4 of 7 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws. He also added six rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed 41-34 at the half when Konchar stole the ball and scored at the buzzer, but the game started getting away from the Mastodons in the second half when they failed to control the boards and let the Buckeyes dictate the pace.

The Mastodons had 20 first-half rebounds but had just seven more in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

Ohio State went on a 10-0 run, culminating in a dunk by Kaleb Wesson, for a 64-41 lead with 11:27 to play in the game as the Buckeyes showed no letdown from their season-opening 64-56 win at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Ohio State made 18 of 28 shots from the floor (64.3 percent) in the second half and shot 60.7 percent (34-56) for the game. They also connected on 15 of 28 (53.6) from beyond the arc.

Purdue Fort Wayne was only 9 of 30 (30 percent) in the second half and 22 for 65 (33.8 percent) for the game, while being outrebounded 39-30.

—Field Level Media